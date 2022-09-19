Police/Students clash likely today over Airports rally

Students, under the aegis of the National Association of Nigerian Students, are set for a rally in protest over prolong ASUU crisis

Just as Men of the Lagos State Police Command, Lagos Airport Police Command saying they are ready for a showdown over the students’ plan to ground the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos on Monday

Lagos airport would be the first among the airports to be grounded by the students.

The students’ planned mass action is in continuation of their protest against the ongoing industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

The students are saying that they will commence the grounding of the nation’s airports with that of Lagos on Monday (today).

Police authorities said the students “are free to come out and see what awaits them.”