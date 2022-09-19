Tinubu reveals why he’s not doing TV debates

Presidential flagbearer of APC in Nigeria,

Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said

“I don’t have business with the media as regards to Live television interview, I am contesting for Nigerian President, not Media President”

“Asking me while I have not granted any Live television interview since my emergence as our Party flag bearer, to me is never an issue of discourse especially now that our nation is yearning for a good leader that will take over from Mr President and continue his good legacy.

“Nigeria is in need of a pragmatic leader with pragmatic knowledge and understanding of their needs and that person is me. I am not going to Aso Villa to represent the Nigerian Broadcasting Cooperation, neither am i going there to represent the Nigerian Journalists, rather I Am going there to represent the people of Nigeria in the international community as their President.

“Is Live Television interview a guarantee to win become the Nigerian President. Is never a guarantee and will never be. I am not against those going to them for interview. They are free to go but as for me nobody will tell me what to do or what not to do. They don’t own me.

“All i know is that i am fully prepared ahead of the 2023 election. I have the Structure, the mechanism, the experience and expertise to the election. Those going to media are those without political structure and cannot win more than two polling unit in their State, that is why they are busy running after the media to help publicize them and make them famous. That’s all.