Woman dies in auto crash, chasing husband & mistress

A lone incident has killed a middle aged woman in Calabar on Sunday while she was in a hot chase of her husband over his “mistress.”

The incident was caused by over speeding.

A Toyota Highlander, occurred on the Muritala Mohammed Highway in Calabar and claimed the life of the lone female driver who veered off the road into a ditch by the roadside.

She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, but died few minutes later, due to the injury sustained from the incident.

It was gathered that the woman was said to be in pursuit of her husband who was alleged to be with a “side chick” in his car when she lost control of her vehicle, killing herself in the process.

A source who didn’t want her name in print said the woman sighted her husband leaving SPAR shopping Mall in the company of another female when she tried to block her husband’s car with the Toyota Highlander she was driving in.

Her husband was said to have maneuvered his vehicle out of the attempted blockade then took the Murtala Muhammed highway, with his wife in serious pursuit.

“In a bid to outrun her husband, she lost control of the speeding vehicle, veered off the road and slammed the vehicle, head long, into a tree, damaging the vehicle beyond repairs and also killing herself,” the source revealed.