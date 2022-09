NANS President talk tough : No begging again, We’ll Shut down the Country, including Aso Rock

National President, NANS, Usman Barambu, said Nigerian students had overstayed at home, saying the government should open the universities so that students could go back to school.

A letter written by Barambu to some organs of the association, a copy of which was obtained on Tuesday, indicated that the students’ protest would last till October 11, 2022.