Wike’s stand on Atiku rattles PDP, holds emergency meeting

Peoples Democratic Party is very disturbed by

withdrawal of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State from Atiku’s Campaign

On Wednesday the party had to quickly convened an emergency meeting following the Wike’s declaration.

Wike’s Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde, ex-Information Minister, Prof. Jerry Gana, and other prominent party chieftains also withdrew from the party’s presidential campaign council.

The Wike camp announced their plan not to participate in the campaign council which was scheduled for inauguration next Wednesday after a meeting at Wike’s private residence in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Wednesday morning.

They hinged their decision on the failure of the party’s Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu to resign from office, insisting that the position must come to the South for balance, justice, and equity.

Sequel to the development, the main opposition party went into a marathon meeting to deliberate on the impact of the withdrawal on the party’s plans

The party spokesman, Debo Ologunagba said that the party had been meeting since Wike’s camp announced their withdrawal from the campaign council, adding that the National Working Committee would announce their decision today (Thursday).