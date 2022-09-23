ASUU in dilemma, Falana appeals today

There are indications that the Federal Government has got ASUU in a tight corner with the Court Order mandating the union to ho back to school.

If they obey court order, they will forfeit seven months pay.

At on the other hand should they refuse to go back to class, they risk being charged with contemp & possible dismantling

Either ways is a win-win victory for FG

Now, ASUU is appealing the return-to-classes’ court order

Indication is rife that Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will appeal Wednesday’s ruling of the National Industrial Court which ordered the union to suspend its seven-month-old strike.

Counsel to the Union Mr Femi Falana (SAN) has said that, “We are filing the appeal today (Friday) morning.

We just got the certified true copy of the judgment on Thursday. The appeal will be filed first thing Friday morning.”

ASUU has been on strike since February 14 to press home its demands for improved funding for universities and a review of salaries for lecturers, among other issues.

Justice Polycarp Hamman on Wednesday ordered the union’s members back to work.