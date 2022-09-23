Atiku shuns Wike & co, Campaigns start without ’em next Wednesday

People’s Democratic Party flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar has finalised plans to inaugurate his presidential campaign council on Wednesday, September 28, regardless of the withdrawal of some party heavyweights and prominent campaign council members led by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

And we reliably gathered that the party is solidly behind the move.

The National Executive Committee and the Board of Trustees of the party ,we gathered had asked him to dare Wike and move on.

The party made this position known after a series of marathon meetings called in an emergency mode between Wednesday and Thursday.

The main agenda of the meetings was the way forward after the pullout of the Wike-led group.

Wike, his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde, ex-Information Minister, Prof. Jerry Gana, Chief Bode George and other prominent members of the campaign council announced their withdrawal from Atiku’s campaign council after a marathon meeting in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

The bone of contention is their call for the party chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to resign from office, insisting that the position must come to the South for balance, justice, and equity.