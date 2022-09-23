Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Atiku shuns Wike & co, Campaigns start without ’em next Wednesday

Atiku shuns Wike & co, Campaigns start without ’em next Wednesday

YouNews September 23, 2022 Celebrity, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 82 Views

People’s Democratic Party flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar has finalised plans to inaugurate his presidential campaign council on Wednesday, September 28, regardless of the withdrawal of some party heavyweights and prominent campaign council members led by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

And we reliably gathered that the party is solidly behind the move.

The National Executive Committee and the Board of Trustees of the party ,we gathered had asked him to dare Wike and move on.

The party made this position known after a series of marathon meetings called in an emergency mode between Wednesday and Thursday.

The main agenda of the meetings was the way forward after the pullout of the Wike-led group.

Wike, his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde, ex-Information Minister, Prof. Jerry Gana, Chief Bode George and other prominent members of the campaign council announced their withdrawal from Atiku’s campaign council after a marathon meeting in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

The bone of contention is their call for the party chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to resign from office, insisting that the position must come to the South for balance, justice, and equity.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

You want to read Buhari’s speech at United Nation ?

– FULL SPEECH Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, September 21, 2023 addressed the 77th ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.