Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » null » Army Arrest Terrorists While Withdrawing N14M Inside Bank

Army Arrest Terrorists While Withdrawing N14M Inside Bank

YouNews September 24, 2022 null Leave a comment 96 Views

Two suspected accomplices in terrorist attacks were arrested by Operation Hadarin Daji troops inside a commercial bank in Zaria, Kaduna.

During a conference at the Defense Headquarters (DHQ), Musa Danmadami, the Director of Defence Media Operations, stated that the suspects were arrested on September 15 while “trying to take the sum of N14 million”.

He claimed that the funds were put in the account of one Alhaji Abubakar, said to be a “suspected funder of terrorism”.

The Nigerian government said in February that between 2020 and 2021, it had discovered 96 financiers of Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Previous article
Seplat Energy denies ExxonMobil deal cancellation
RELATED ARTICLES
BUSINESS
Seplat Energy denies ExxonMobil deal cancellation
HEADLINES
Election of TUC president a nullity, says concerned TUC affiliates
BUSINESS
Abuja approves $2.9b to complete Badagry Seaport

Advertisment – SHELL-AD_Combine-WEB-SAMPLES_22_press-01 I never filed suit against Atiku – Wike declaresMUST READAtiku-wike – Wike ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.