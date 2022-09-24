Army Arrest Terrorists While Withdrawing N14M Inside Bank

Two suspected accomplices in terrorist attacks were arrested by Operation Hadarin Daji troops inside a commercial bank in Zaria, Kaduna.

During a conference at the Defense Headquarters (DHQ), Musa Danmadami, the Director of Defence Media Operations, stated that the suspects were arrested on September 15 while “trying to take the sum of N14 million”.

He claimed that the funds were put in the account of one Alhaji Abubakar, said to be a “suspected funder of terrorism”.

The Nigerian government said in February that between 2020 and 2021, it had discovered 96 financiers of Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP).