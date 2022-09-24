ASUU files 14 grounds of appeal against FG

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
September 24, 2022

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has approached the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, asking it to set aside the judgement of the National Industrial Court, NIC, that ordered to call off its over seven-month-old strike action.

The union, in a 14-ground of appeal it lodged through its team of lawyers led by a frontline human rights activist, Mr Femi Falana, SAN, equally applied for a stay of execution of the judgement.
It will be recalled that the NIC had in a judgement that was delivered last Wednesday by Justice Polycarp Hamman, ordered the striking varsity lecturers to return to the classroom, pending the determination of a suit the Federal Government filed to query the legality of their strike action.

