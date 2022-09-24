Atiku’s Secretary, Abdullah Nyako Is Dead

Abdullahi Nyako, private secretary of PDP Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, is dead.

In a statement, Paul Ibe, media adviser to Atiku, said Nyako, who was a lawyer, died in the early hours of Thursday, September 22.

Ibe did not disclose the cause of death.

The media adviser quoted Atiku as saying Nyako served him with loyalty.

“Abdullahi was more than an aide, he was a family to me in every sense of the word. He served me with loyalty and diligence. He will be sorely missed,” Atiku said, according to the statement