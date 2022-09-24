Atiku’s Secretary, Abdullah Nyako Is Dead

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
September 24, 2022

Abdullahi Nyako, private secretary of PDP Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, is dead.

In a statement, Paul Ibe, media adviser to Atiku, said Nyako, who was a lawyer, died in the early hours of Thursday, September 22.

Ibe did not disclose the cause of death.

The media adviser quoted Atiku as saying Nyako served him with loyalty.

“Abdullahi was more than an aide, he was a family to me in every sense of the word. He served me with loyalty and diligence. He will be sorely missed,” Atiku said, according to the statement

