FG threaten to Deregister ASUU

YouNews September 24, 2022

As a result of ASUU’s alleged failure to submit its audited reports as required by law over the past five years, there are indications that the Federal Government may revoke its registration as a trade union. This information came to light on Wednesday 22,September 2022.
The Registrar of Trade Unions has already questioned the union about why its registration certificate should not be revoked because it violates the law.
The group has also said that it did not join the ongoing strike embarked upon by its parent body ASUU, rather, its members were locked out due to the industrial dispute declared by the union.

