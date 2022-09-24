President Buhari to Chair APC Presidential Campaign

The ruling All Progressives Conhress (APC) has named President Muhammadu Buhari as the Chairman of its Presidential Campaign Council, while the party’s Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will deputize him.

This was contained in the message signed and twitted with the handle @APC Presidential Campaign Council, by the Secretary of the Council, Rt. Hon James Abiodun Faleke who also released the list of the State Coordinators and Co-Coordinators for the council, less than a week before the official commencement of the electioneering campaigns for the 2023 elections.

Rt. Hon Faleke said “We are pleased to announce the nominees of the leadership of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, as per enclosed. All nominees are kindly advised to pick their appointment letters from the undersigned”.

They are expected to pick up their letters on Monday 26th of September, at the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Plot &*!, Herbert Macaulay way, Central Area, Abuja.

It was also gathered that more directorates have been created in the campaign council to accommodate more interests.