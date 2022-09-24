Q: Gov.Wike, aren’t you a bad loser ?

A:: Asked if his actions after the primaries were not traits of a bad loser, he replied, I never collected senatorial form, other candidates did and that is how you know those who are serious and those who are unserious .

He opined that he didn’t contest for the ticket because he wanted to settle for the position of vice president.

Imagine a national chairman, Ayu went ahead to describe Tambuwal as hero of the convention,

“You heard what Jang said, he described Ayu as a referee who helped one of the sides to score a goal and then blew a whistle that a goal had been scored.

“There’s nothing Ayu did not do for me not to emerge as the PDP candidate. Ayu did everything to manipulate the system to ensure that all the numbers did not add up,” he said.