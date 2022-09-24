Wike boasts : I get offers regularly, they all know my worth on 2023 poll

Tinubu offered me senate slot, I didn’t go for it. If I want power or want to be in power, I would have gone ahead to take the senatorial ticket. But I said no.

Aside from Tinubu, who is from the APC, other political parties are talking to me as well including Labour Party because they all know my worth and how I can ensure that they win the 2023 poll. But I have not accepted any of the offers presented by those parties.”

Wike also alleged that Ayu is eying the Secretary to Government of the Federation position should the party win the 2023 presidential election.

“If Nigerians hear a lot of things going on now in the party that wants to take over the reign of power they will shake their heads,” Wike said.