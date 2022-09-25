10th building collapses in Lagos this year , 4 die , 2 rescued @ 2-storey

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
September 25, 2022

Four persons died while one was rescued in the building that collapsed at Oye Sonuga Street, Palm Avenue, in Mushin, Lagos.

Two males and two females died, while one person was rescued in the building collapse.

Ten buildings have collapsed in Lagos State this year.

On September 4, a seven-storey building under construction at Oba Idowu Street, Victoria Island caved in and two people were reported dead.

In the last two years, 84 persons have died in 18 building collapses in the state.

A United States non-profit organisation, Brookings Institution stated that between 2000 and 2021, Lagos recorded 167 reported cases of building collapse.

