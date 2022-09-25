Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Whistle Blower » Crime » Prof. who Assaulted Female Police is MKO Abiola’s Wife…Court imprison her

Prof. who Assaulted Female Police is MKO Abiola’s Wife…Court imprison her

YouNews September 25, 2022 Crime, Investigation, News, Politics Leave a comment 57 Views

Zainab Duke-Abiola, one of the widows of Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola has been remanded at the Suleja Correctional Centre for allegedly assaulting a female police officer.

Zainab and her domestic staff, Rebecca Enechido, were arraigned before a Magistrate’s Court sitting in Wuse, Federal Capital Territory by the FCT Police Command on Friday.

A video clip showing the female officer in uniform bleeding, seated on the floor had gone viral on Wednesday.

At the court on Friday, the professor was denied bail by the presiding magistrate while the matter was adjourned till October 5, 2022.

The magistrate also ordered that she should be remanded in Suleja Prison pending the adjourned date.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Wike boasts : I get offers regularly, they all know my worth on 2023 poll

Tinubu offered me senate slot, I didn’t go for it. If I want power or ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.