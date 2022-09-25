Prof. who Assaulted Female Police is MKO Abiola’s Wife…Court imprison her

Zainab Duke-Abiola, one of the widows of Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola has been remanded at the Suleja Correctional Centre for allegedly assaulting a female police officer.

Zainab and her domestic staff, Rebecca Enechido, were arraigned before a Magistrate’s Court sitting in Wuse, Federal Capital Territory by the FCT Police Command on Friday.

A video clip showing the female officer in uniform bleeding, seated on the floor had gone viral on Wednesday.

At the court on Friday, the professor was denied bail by the presiding magistrate while the matter was adjourned till October 5, 2022.

The magistrate also ordered that she should be remanded in Suleja Prison pending the adjourned date.