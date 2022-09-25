Wike still in pains over PDP primaries, reveals Ayu got N1b bribe from Atiku

Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike has alleged that Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is corrupt.

He said Ayu collected N1 billion from a presidential candidate in Lagos and worked for the emergence of presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

Mr Wike raised a fresh outburst in a media chat broadcasted on Friday. The Rivers governor accused Mr Ayu of obtaining the said amount on grounds that the party’s governors were not prepared to fund the party

Ayu is corrupt. Quote me. I am a lawyer and I am the governor of Rivers State,” Mr Wike alleged. “Can Ayu deny that he did not collect one billion naira from Lagos. He told one of the PDP presidential aspirants before the primaries that the governors were not ready to fund the party.”

Mr Wike said he knows “how the money was arranged and those involved in packaging the money. He collected one billion.” Let him come out to tell Nigerians it is not true and I will reveal more,” the governor threatened.

Mr Wike lost the PDP presidential ticket to former vice president Atiku Abubakar at the party’s primary election in May. He accused Mr Ayu of masterminding the loss by reaching out to other contestants to step down for Mr Atiku.