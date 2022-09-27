A Nigerian in UK kills friend gruesomely over properties

Nigerian Texas Resident, BOLANLE FADAIRO shot Nigeria’s best friend of 30 years in stomach.

In the process steals SUV vehicle, abandon 2-year-old son to die inside car’s hot temperature over money

… ‘That homeless guy denied my kids the opportunity to know the great father that everybody had to know.

” My husband trusts people too much. I warned him against this man, his Nigerian high school classmate whom he helped many times financially killed him at the end,’ claims Michael Essien’s widow in tears

*“Bolanle Fadairo is the man seen on surveillance video shooting Michael Essien and stealing his SUV with a toddler (Micah Essien) inside. Fadairo abandoned the SUV and Micah was found dead in the backseat hours later, likely from heat exhaustion”-Houston POLICE

*Judge denies suspect bond, facing long years jail term, deportation