Again, Peter Gregory Obi meets Obasanjo behind closed door

YouNews September 27, 2022

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party LP), Mr. Peter Obi, on Monday, met with former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, at his residence in Abeokuta.

The meeting which was not publicised was, however, disclosed by Obi, former governor of Anambra State, in a tweet.

Peter Obi shared pictures from the meeting on his Twitter handle on Monday saying, “I deeply appreciate the opportunity to hold extensive discussions with President Olusegun Obasanjo earlier today on arising national interest matters. As usual, the exchanges were forthright and animated. -PO.”

