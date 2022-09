Former Deputy Rector of Osun State Polytechnic, Iree,Dr. Waheed Aleem Oyeleke is dead.

The Ede born academia, according to family source passed on early hours of today, Monday.

Dr. Oyeleke’s demise was also confirmed in a statement signed by the registrar of Osun State Polytechnic,Iree, B.M.Salawu on Monday.

Dr Oyeleke was elected deputy rector on 27th of January, 2016.

Before he emerged as deputy rector ,Dr.Oyeleke was the Dean of Faculty of Science.