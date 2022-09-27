“Kidnap suspect not related to Lyon, the APC Chieftain”

Contrary to speculation that an Abuja socialite, popularly known as John Lyon, alleged to have kidnapped prominent persons in Bayelsa State, was arrested yesterday in Abuja, it has been learnt that he was apprehended since September 15.

A police source in the state said that his arrest was not made known because the police did not want to jeopardize the investigation.

The source said police authorities in the state were on the trail of his accomplices who fled on hearing of the arrest of their suspected arrowhead.

The source said the suspect, John Eka Ewa, an indigene of Cross River State, was not related to Chief David Lyon, the All Progressives Congress governorship (APC) candidate in the 2019 election in Bayelsa State.

It was learnt that he preferred using the name ‘Lyon’ as a cover-up for his nefarious activities.

The source said that the suspect would be paraded at the Bayelsa State police headquarters in Yenagoa today.

Another source said the suspect kidnapped top bankers and businessmen, adding that he was caught during a failed operation.

Videos of the suspect flaunting his luxurious lifestyle reportedly went viral on social media.

Spokesman for the Bayelsa State Police Command Asinim Butswat confirmed the arrest of the suspect.