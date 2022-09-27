Obituary : APC chieftain, Engr Fashakin dies few mths to getting Law degree in UK

A former Executive Director of Operations of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Engr. Rotimi Fashakin has died while studying law in the United Kingdom.

Also a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the deceased was a spokesman of the now defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC).

Furthermore, he served as NIMASA’s Executive Director from 2016 to March 2020, however, died suddenly on Saturday evening in London.

Until his death, Fashakin, a law student at the University of Buckingham was billed to graduate in December 2022.

The deceased was a graduate of the then University of Ife, now known as Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State where he bagged a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

His close ally, Eyitayo Ajayi also confirmed his demise via a post on his Facebook page.

“I lost my brother Engr Rotimi Fashakin last night. I pray God to give the family the fortitude to bear the loss,” he posted.

The late Fashakin is survived by his wife, Olubusola and children. (