2nd most decorated Nigerian footballer, Mikel Obi retires

John Michael Nchekwube Obinna is the second most decorated Nigerian footballer after Nwankwo Kanu.

The 35-year old who recently called it quits with football achieved much of his feats with Chelsea FC. He played club football in three continents, Africa, Europe and Asia.

He said : “There is a saying that ‘All good things must come to an end,’ and for my professional football career, that day is today.

“I look back at the past 20 years of my career, and I must say that I am very satisfied with all that I was able to achieve and more importantly the humanity it has helped shape.”

•91 caps for Super Eagles…6 Goals

•Captain of Super Eagles between 2015 to 2021

•Won AFCON Gold (South Africa 2013)

•Olympics Bronze (Rio 2016)

•Played for 8 Football Clubs namely Plateau United, Lyn Oslo, Chelsea, Tianjin TEDA, Middlesbrough, Trabzonspor, Stoke City and Kuwait SC

•Played 362 League Games in all and scored 6 times for his clubs.

🇳🇬 x 91 International Caps 🧢

⚽ x6 International Goals.

1 Champions League 🏆

2 EPL 🏆🏆

1 Europa League 🏆

3 FA Cups 🏆🏆🏆

1 League Cup 🏆

1 Community Shield 🏆

1 Turkish Cup 🏆