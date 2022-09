The Federal High Court 1 in Abeokuta, Ogun state , has nullified the state primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that produced Ladi Adebutu as the party’s governorship candidate in 2023 general elections in the state and other state primaries elections.

Hon. Justice O.O Oguntoyinbo, during the sitting in Abeokuta on Tuesday ordered that the party should immediately conduct fresh governorship primaries to accommodate all interests/groups.