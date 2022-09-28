NDLEA burns, keeps some of Ikorodu Cocaine as exhibit for prosecution

He said out of the 1.8-ton seizure, 1, 828 blocks of the cocaine will be crushed and set ablaze while the remnant will be secured for purpose of prosecution of the suspects who were brought to witness the procedure and sign the certificate of destruction.

According to the NDLEA boss, “the Agency is proceeding with the prosecution of those arrested in connection with this consignment. On this, the public can rest assured that NDLEA shall pursue the trial to a logical conclusion. Since January 25, 2021, when we commenced our offensive action against drug traffickers, the Agency has secured record convictions.

Presently, 2, 904 drug offenders are serving various jail terms, while other cases are ongoing in court, which we are confident will end in positive results too.”

Contrary to reports making rounds, not all the seized cocaine at Ikorodu went up in flames.

YOUNEWS gathered that some were kept as exhibit.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, on Tuesday, destroyed 1.8 tons of cocaine worth N194.7 billion that was recently seized in a warehouse in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The warehouse was raided earlier in September, while the barons were picked from their hideouts in different parts of Lagos.