NDLEA reveals why Seized Cocaine can’t be sold for pharmaceutical purpose, as revenue for FG

As NDLEA officers were destroying over 1.8 tons of cocaine seized from an Ikorodu Lagos warehouse following a Federal High Court order, questions arouse on the possibility if selling to pharmaceutical industry, as whopping revenue for government.. and the money be use for a reasonable purpose .

But the reply from the agency is : ” It’s already an end product, It can’t be used for any other purpose other than human consumption, which is dangerous to wellbeing and public health !

Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) on Tuesday 27th September 2022 lead stakeholders to witness the crushing and setting ablaze 1.8 tons of cocaine recovered by the Agency from a warehouse in Ikorodu area of Lagos last week.

The NDLEA had in a well-coordinated and intelligence led operation that lasted two days last week stormed a hidden warehouse at 6 Olukunola street, Solebo estate Ikorodu where 1.8 tons of cocaine were recovered and five suspects including a Jamaican were arrested.

Following the historical seizure, which is the largest in the Agency’s history, an order of the Federal High Court in Lagos was obtained for the public destruction of the consignment.

Speaking at the venue of the public destruction in Badagry area of Lagos Tuesday, Gen. Marwa who was represented by the Agency’s Director, Prosecution and Legal Services, Deputy Commander General of Narcotics, DCGN Sunday Joseph, said the sheer volume of the drug haul, with street value put at two hundred and seventy-eight million, two hundred and fifty thousand dollars ($278, 250,000), equivalent to one hundred and ninety-four billion, seven hundred and seventy-five million (N194, 775,000,000) naira, speaks volume about the extent of the nefarious activities of the drug underworld.

He said this has made it imperative for Nigerians to continue to support NDLEA in the renewed war against illicit drugs.