Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Why NDLEA ensured Cocaine suspects witnessed quantity destroyed

Why NDLEA ensured Cocaine suspects witnessed quantity destroyed

YouNews September 28, 2022 Celebrity, Crime, Investigation, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 63 Views

As part of transparency and in line with legal procedures, the suspects were taken to the venue of public destruction to witness quantity destroyed

NDLEA has also state that Claims and insinuations that @ndlea_nigeria has destroyed all drug exhibits recovered from the Ikorodu cocaine warehouse are false and misleading. Our statement on the public destruction clearly states that the order to destroy the seizure was issued by a Federal High Court Lagos

  1. The statement further states that a portion of the drug seizure is secured for the purpose of prosecuting the suspects in court. As part of transparency and in line with legal procedures, the suspects were taken to the venue of public destruction to witness quantity destroyed
  2. And sign certificate of destruction. In fact, 27.5kg of the cocaine has been secured for the purpose of prosecution. Those making unfounded claims obviously didn’t read our earlier statement or doing that out of mischief. Please disregard their falsehood

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

NDLEA reveals why Seized Cocaine can’t be sold for pharmaceutical purpose, as revenue for FG

As NDLEA officers were destroying over 1.8 tons of cocaine seized from an Ikorodu Lagos ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.