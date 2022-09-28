Wike carpets Amaechi with recovery of Aircraft secretly abandoned in Germany



Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says the recovery and eventual return of the seemingly lost asset of the State; Legacy 600 aircraft, is a reality and not mere politics.



Governor Wike spoke after receiving the Legacy 600 aircraft that touched down on Tuesday afternoon at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the State.



At the brief reception that took place at the airport, there were some cultural displays staged by Rivers women and youths to celebrate the return of the State owned Legacy 600 Aircraft secretly abandoned in Germany by the immediate past administration.



Governor Wike explained that it took intelligence report for his administration to discover such asset, owned by the Rivers State government. According to him, the immediate past administration flew the aircraft to far away Germany, without any record of it made available to his administration.



“To the glory of God, the plane is back and Rivers people can see, Nigerians can see, it is not that we are playing politics. All we are saying, we never knew, nobody told us until we got intelligence that we have this asset somewhere.”



He recalled that the Legacy 600 Aircraft was purchased by the Dr. Peter Odili’s led administration to serve the interest of Rivers people, but was abandoned with the General Atomics Aerotec in Munich, Germany by the Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Ameachi’s administration since 2012.



“What is very important to all of us here today is that when we came into power in 2015, nobody handed over any report or gave us handover note to let us know where such asset of the State was, only for us to hear in 2019 that this asset is somewhere.”



Governor Wike informed that because air transportation is a more technical area, great care was taken to put the Legacy 600 Aircraft into its best form to undertake air travel effectively.



The governor also stated that so much money was expended by the State government on the aircraft, money that would have put into other development projects if his administration had known of it quite early.