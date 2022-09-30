Gbenga Daniel Kicks Off senatorial Campaigns.. Sunday, October 2

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
September 30, 2022

Former Governor of Ogun State, His Exc. Otunba Gbenga Daniel who is also the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ogun East Senatorial Candidate for the 2023 general elections is set to kick-start his election campaign with a Mega Rally on Sunday, 2nd October, 2022.

The OGD Mega Rally and Campaign Flag-off,” will commence by 11:00am at Ita Oba, Akarigbo Palace, Sagamu, Ogun State.

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, MFR, is expected to be the Chief Host at the Rally.

A major highlight of the Mega Rally, which promises to be colourful, will be the Empowerment Programs which Otunba Gbenga Daniel has been known for over the years.
In recent years Otunba Gbenga Daniel has been awarding hundreds of scholarships across various Local governments amongst other multidimensional empowerment initiatives which started over 20 years ago via his pet project, The Gateway Front Foundation.
The following are the prizes will be won:

Star Prize: Agricultural Tractor worth about N10 miliion.

2nd Prize: Toyota Highlander SUV Jeep

3rd Prize: 2.5KVA Generator

These empowerment programs will continue as the campaign machinery traverse the length and breadth of Ogun East Senatorial District.

The public, members of the All Progressive Congress, friends and well wishers across Ogun East Senatorial District, and beyond including Local Government Chairmen, Councillors and Party functionaries, are hereby invited to this special event.

