PDP in N100m Scandal: Ayu’s #100m alleged bribe to NWC exposed, returned !

This is not the best of times for National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

Wike had during a press conference this week accused Ayu of monumental corruption.

Some of the under table deals he allegedly did during the party’s primaries is now in the open.

This may be the last straw that will break not only Ayu’s resolve to stay in office but also ruin the party’s chances in the 2023 elections.

The crisis rocking the opposition Peoples Democratic Party took a dramatic turn for the worse on Thursday when at least four members of the National Working Committee (NWC) returned various sums of hush money allegedly paid into their bank accounts by the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

The money they wrote was bribe to lure them away from the rebellion led by the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, and to dissuade them from moving against the embattled National Chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

Those who refunded the money included the National Deputy Chairman (South), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja; the National Vice Chairman (South-South), Chief Dan Orbih; PDP National Woman Leader, Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe and the National Vice Chairman (Southwest), Honourable Olasoji Adagunodo.

All four of them wrote separate letters addressed to the PDP National Chairman dated September 29, 2022, confirming that they had returned the money which motive they said they did not know.