Aisha Buhari apologises to Nigerians over insecurity and hardship

The wife of the President, Hajia Aisha Buhari, has apologised to Nigerians over the security challenges and hardship being experienced in the country.

The First Lady made the apology on Friday, September 30, at the 62nd Independence Day Special Juma’at Prayer and Public Lecture with the theme “Shura: The Islamic Foundation of True Democracy” which was held at the National Mosque Conference Hall, Abuja.

She however, lauded the military and other security agencies for their continued onslaught on terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and wished them more success.

“Your Excellencies, distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen, as you may be aware that this government is making its exit and perhaps witnessing the last anniversary of the regime, I pray for Nigerians to pray for a successful election and transition program,” she said.

“The regime might not have been a perfect one, but I want to seize this opportunity to seek forgiveness from the Ulamas and Nigerians in general.

We all need to work together to achieve a better Nigeria.

“Your Excellencies, distinguished guests, it is also noticeable that our naira is being evaluated and the foreign exchange rate has affected our economy causing a lot of hardship and difficulties in terms of education, health and other day-to-day activities of our citizens.

“We must unite and fight against security challenges.

While the efforts of the government are well appreciated, it is important to know that many programs have been put in places such as agriculture, entrepreneurship, and engagement of youth and women to cushion the effects and provide alternatives”