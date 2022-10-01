APC insists Lawan must return to Senate, appeal Machina’s victory

The Yobe state chapter of the APC has vowed to appeal the judgement of the federal high court that disqualified the senate president, Ahmed Lawan, as the candidate of the party for Yobe north senatorial district.

Lawan, on Wednesday, September 29, accepted the court verdict, but the party said Lawan’s 23 years sojourn in the house of assembly must be protected.

The court has asked the APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise Bashir Mashina as the authentic candidate of the party in the 2023 house of assembly election.

Although the senate president, Ahmed Lawan, has accepted the court verdict, the party said the judgment would be appealed.

The chairman of the APC in Yobe state, Mohammed Gadaka, said the party rejected the court judgment.

“However, we respectfully reject the decision of the President of the Senate, His Excellency Senator Ahmad Lawan, accepting the judgment of the court which disqualified his candidature and participation in the election.

“In exercise of our legal rights, the Yobe State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has decided to appeal the Federal High Court ruling in the interest of Yobe State, Nigeria and good governance.

We must protect and sustain Senator Ahmed Lawan’s twenty-three years exemplary sojourn as a lawmaker and his impeccable record of leadership and patriotism – and commitment to making Nigeria work.