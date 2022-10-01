Armed-to-teeth Policemen @ Lekki toll gate, ensure no Obidatt convergence

No rally will be allowed at Lekki Toll Gate. The Police ready in Lagos.

A court of competent jurisdiction ruled that, no person/group is allowed to converge on the Lekki Toll gate for whatever reason.

Therefore, anyone found flouting the court order or infringing on the rights of other Nigerians will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Occupying Lagos tollgate and other easements meant for all, in the name of rally is a total not allowed, the Court ordered.

Emphasising the Court order, SP BENJAMIN HUNDEYIN

Police Public Relations Officer

Lagos State Command

Ikeja on September 30, 2022 said,

“It has become imperative to reemphasize that no form of rally whatsoever will be allowed at the Lekki Toll gate tomorrow, October 1, 2022.

This emphasis has become necessary to enlighten Nigerians that might be misled into converging on the toll gate.

A court of competent jurisdiction has ruled that no person is allowed to converge on the Lekki Toll gate for whatever reason.

In conformity with its mandate to protect life and property, the Lagos State Police Command under the leadership of CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc will leave no stone unturned in ensuring total compliance with the court order and an emplacement of adequate security in the state.

While the Command is not averse to the peoples’ right to freedom of assembly and association; and expression, the Command will equally live up to its mandate of ensuring that no person or group of persons is allowed to infringe on the fundamental human rights of others, especially the rights to freedom of movement and right to dignity of human persons, especially under the guise of rally or procession.

Meanwhile, CP Alabi enjoins all peace loving persons to go about their lawful duties without fear of harassment or intimidation, reiterating that adequate security assets have been strategically deployed to ensure the safety and security of Nigerians at designated rally venues and across the state at large”