Deaf man emerges traditional ruler in Abia State

Eze Anthony Ohaeri, a deaf, recently emerged as the traditional ruler of Umuezerola autonomous community in Umuawa-Alaocha in Umuahia North local government area of Abia.

Mr Ohaeri was installed and handed the staff of office by the Abia government.

Excited by the development, JONAPWD, led by its chairman in the state, Wisdom Okechukwu, visited the community to show its appreciation.

Mr Okechukwu also commended the Abia House of Assembly for the passage of the Discrimination Against Persons With Disabilities Bil. The Discrimination Against Persons With Disabilities Bill was passed into law by the Abia legislators on August 31.

The JONAPWD leader described the Abia government’s acceptance and installation of Mr Ohaeri as a landmark decision.

He said the bill firmly assured them that they have equal opportunities to participate in every aspect of life in Abia with other citizens and that making Mr Ohaeri a “royal father” would strengthen the group’s campaign against disability discrimination.

“This is an era where discrimination of any kind is no longer acceptable anywhere in the world. Indeed, this community has further buttressed the fact that there is ability in disability,” said Mr Okechukwu. “Also, we seek to use this opportunity to appeal to the community to continue to support Ohaeri to enable him to succeed in his service to the area.”

The president-general of the community, Ndukaku Ogwumike, said the emergence of Mr Ohaeri as their traditional ruler was a blessing to the community.

“We will establish the relevant machinery to promote peace, stability and progress in our community as our traditional ruler assumes his throne,” he said.