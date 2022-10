Ibrahim Musa Gusau on Friday emerged the new president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Gusau, a member of CAF Organising Committee and Chairman, Football Associations chairmen, garnered 39 votes to succeed Amaju Pinnick.

In the first round of voting during the election held in Benin City, Edo state, Gusau garnered 21 votes, defeating outgoing NFF First Vice President, Seyi Akinwunmi and Second Vice President, Shehu Dikko, who got 12 and 6 votes respectively.