Massive turn out erases impression of Obi as mere social media creation !

The massive turnout has put to question claims that Mr Obi, labelled by opponents as a social media candidate because of the support he enjoys from Nigeria’s social media space, would not enjoy the same support on the ballot.

Obi’s critics, who had insisted that his support base was restricted to the internet, had mocked the LP presidential candidate, reminding him that elections were not conducted on the internet. But to demonstrate that it commands heavy physical presence in all the states, Obi’s support group, better known as Obi-dient Movement had locked down many Nigerian cities, sending cold chills down the spines of his political opponents.

Many of the prominent politicians who had dismissed him as paperweight are now singing different tunes, having realised that the youths that constitute the majority of the voting population are behind him. While some of his political opponents have called these youths all kinds of names, others are scared of speaking against them for fear of the backlash.

No governor or former governor has identified with the LP but Obi’s supporters, mainly the youths have formed formidable structures to promote his presidential aspiration.

So, while the PDP and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) boast of having governors, former governors, senators, members of House of Representatives and other prominent politicians as their members, LP boasts of having the Nigerian youths as its structure.

These youths who are tired of what Obi had described structures of sharing money to stakeholders to rig elections, have organised unprecedented pre-campaign rallies across many states in the country to drum up support for Obi’s presidential aspiration.

It is on record that several states stood still when these youths marched through their state capitals.