Peter Obi rally locks down Lagos, large turnout in Bauchi, Asaba, Uyo

Supporters of Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate, on Saturday trooped out en masse across Lagos, Bauchi, Asaba and Uyo to rally support for the former Anambra governor.

Traffic congestion was recorded in several parts of the cities where the rally took place.

In Lagos, the Lekki-Epe expressway as well as Surulere, supporters of Mr Obi were seen marching and chanting songs of praise for the presidential hopeful.

Many supporters of Mr Obi ditched the Nigerian green and white flag for the Labour Party’s multi-coloured flag, waving as they marched in excitement. Others adorned paraphernalia of the party.

Another mammoth crowd marched from Inter-bus roundabout along Nnbisi road in Asaba, Delta state, for the Obidatti rally, leaving a scanty audience to receive Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s independence day address.

A similar situation was recorded in Warri where Mr Obi’s supporters converged in droves at Effurun roundabout and thereon marched to Airport road and later Warri city stadium where Labour Party leaders encouraged them to vote wisely in the 2023 general elections.