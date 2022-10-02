Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Popular Islamic scholar, Aboto, others die as auto crashes into muddy water

October 2, 2022

Prominent Muslim preacher, Sheikh Abdulganiy Dhu Nurayn Aboto al-Adaby, and some other yet-to-be-identified persons in an auto crash on Friday.

The death of Sheikh Abdulganiy Aboto is a huge loss for the Muslim community and to Ilorin as a whole.

”He was known for his vast knowledge and great efforts in the propagation of Islamic message in the simplest form possible for his audience.

The vehicle he was in, had crashed into a muddy, not running river…in a swampy area.

Concerned citizen around the area mobilized, and got the vehicle out of the mess..but he was already badly injured and dead, some others in the vehicle survived.

About YouNews

