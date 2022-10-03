Man Whose Wife Died, Chasing his “Side-Chick”, too is dead !

Sonnie Bassey has been on coma due to shock having lost his wife in fatal accident while she was chasing him and his mistress.

Sonnie finally lost the battle and he has finally gone to meet his late wife leaving behind their children.

Turning the innocent kids to orphans!

The wife who died two weeks ago sighted her husband leaving SPAR shopping Mall in the company of another female when she tried to block her husband’s car with the Toyota Highlander she was driving in.

“Her husband was said to have maneuvered his vehicle out of the attempted blockade then took the Murtala Muhammed highway, with his wife is serious pursuit.

“In a bid to outrun her husband, she lost control of the speeding vehicle, veered off the road and slammed the vehicle, head long, into a tree, damaging the vehicle beyond repairs and also killing herself,”

A source at the hospital said that the husband was allegedly begging the lifeless body of his wife to forgive him while urging her to come back to life and take care of their three Children.