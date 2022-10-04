At Famous & Respected Islamic scholar, Aboto’s burial

Hundreds of Muslim faithfuls in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital on Sunday defied the early morning rainfall as they trooped out of their homes to observe janazah (funeral prayers) for late Islamic scholar, Sheikh AbdulGaniy Aboto.

Islamic preacher, alongside his two students involved in a fatal accident which led to their death.

Their car was said to have been found inside the river at Abattoir Bridge, Sobi, Akerebiata Area, Ilorin on Friday.

The State Governor, AbdurRahman AbdulRazaq was among hundreds of sympathisers who defied the rain to attend the burial prayer led by Imam Yakub Aliagan at the Okekere-Ilorin residence of the founder of Ansarul Islam Society of Nigeria, late Sheikh Mohammed Kamaldeen Al-Adabiyy, on Sunday.

In his condolence message, Governor AbdulRazaq described as shocking and sad the deaths of Aboto al-Adaby and some other yet-to-be-identified persons in an auto crash reportedly in the early hours of Friday.