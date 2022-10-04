Atiku’s Deal : S/West – Senate president, S/East – SGF & presidency after him

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Atiku Abubakar, is striking deals, assuading interest up and down.

He has struck a last-minute power-sharing deal with the Southwest to shore up support for its presidential candidate, Abubarkar Atiku, in the region.

And in addition to earlier promise of making sure it’s Igbo’s turn to present the president, after his four year, for a possible inroad into the southeast, the position of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) has been zoned to the region.”

Earlier before now, the plan was for the SGF to come to the southwest with the Speakership going to the southeast.

“But from all indications, the southeast power brokers within the party are more interested in the position of the SGF.

Those who believe in the Atiku Presidency are of the opinion that the party must review its earlier stance of zoning the Senate President slot to the northwest.

“So at it is now, it is the southwest that will produce the next Senate President because the earlier position of northwest would have empowered a section too much; there must be balance.