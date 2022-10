Fans are still on social media, jubilating and congratulating Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, on emerging as the winner of the Big Brother Naija Season 7 reality TV show, dubbed Level Up on Sunday.

Phyna was announced the winner on Sunday, beating fellow finalist Bryann to clinch the N100m prize money.

Speaking after the announcement, Phyna who was unable to contain her joy, told the show host, Ebuka Uchendu, “I don’t even know what’s going through my head”