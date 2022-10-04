Incredible ! Woman murdered, buried inside Medical Director’s office

The corpse of a woman buried in the office of the Chief Medical Director of Kaiama General Hospital, Dr Abbass Adeyemi has been discovered !

Nafisat Halidu’s corpse was found buried in a shallow grave in the office of the suspect on Friday, September 30, 2022, almost a year after she went missing.

The corpse of a woman simply identified as Nofisat Halidu was found in a shallow grave in the office within the hospital in the presence of her shattered husband.

Adeyemi, who is currently in detention, had been linked with different cases of murder.

Last month, the Edo State Police Command arrested Adeyemi over the killing one Emmanuel Yobo Agbovinuere, a taxi driver.

The suspect, who hails from Offa LGA of Kwara State, was alleged to have killed the victim on September 3, in Benin City and dumped his corpse at Otofure community on the Benin-Lagos highway.

The doctor, who graduated from the University of Ilorin (Unilorin) in 2013, was said to have met the late Agbovinuere (cab driver) sometime in July, 2022, at a hotel and engaged his services.

Working on a lead provided by the arrest and confession of one Dr Adio Adeyemi Adebowale ‘M’ in Edo State confirming he killed one Ifeoluwa ‘F’ his girlfriend who was declared missing in Tanke area of Ilorin sometimes in 2021 and her dead body later discovered in a bush in Alapa area of Ilorin where he dumped it.

Interestingly, further investigation led the team to Kaiama general hospital where the suspect’s office was forced opened, a cursory look at the office presented a suspicious sight of a freshly cemented floor tiles, curiously the tiles were broken and a gory sight welcomed the detectives, behold, lying inside the shallow grave was a decomposing carcass of an unidentified female.

“Further search of the office led to the opening of a trash can where another body of a lady later identified as the earlier reported missing Nofisat Halidu ‘f’ identified by the husband, one Mr. Halidu and other members of the community who were present at the scene at the time of the search.

“Other items recovered in the detained doctors office include, two telephone handsets found in the hand bag of one of the ladies found in the doctor’s drawer. Two female handbags, a female wig, a veil and a female pant