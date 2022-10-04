Tinubu says I’m healthy, strong…shares self @ gym as proof of evidence

The Presidential flag bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said he is strong and healthy contrary to death speculations spread by his detractors.

He spoke from his house in London.

The APC presidential hopeful left the country penultimate Saturday for London to attend to some personal businesses, fuelling speculation of ill-health or death by the opposition.

His absence at the signing of the Peace Accord by all the presidential candidates and party leaders further heightened the rumour of Tinubu’s ill health.

But the APC standard flag bearer, in a short video released by his campaign council spokesman, Festus Keyamo on Sunday night, was seen threading on a bike in a gym.

The video, which was also posted on Tinubu verified Twitter handle, has the caption: “Many have said I have died; others claim I have withdrawn from the presidential campaign. Well… Nope.

“This is the reality: I am strong, I am healthy and I am READY to serve Nigerians from Day One.”

Director Media and Publicity of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga on Friday opened up on the whereabouts of Tinubu and said the party’s candidate was healthy in London, United Kingdom.

Debunking the speculation of Tinubu’s ill health, Onanuga on his Facebook page, faulted what he called a fake picture depicting his principal in bad shape.

Onanuga wrote in a Facebook post: “Look at the frame of his glasses. It is certainly not Tinubu’s trademark frame.

“Let me assure Nigerians who genuinely want to know Tinubu’s whereabouts. He is in London, in his house.

“Tinubu left Nigeria on Saturday night for a short break and in readiness for what will certainly be a gruelling campaign.

“I saw him and spoke with him two hours before he left. He was hale and hearty. He was not ill. He didn’t go to treat any ailment.

“We spoke today around 2 pm. And he told me how his one-week retreat has not made any difference. He was still working like in Nigeria