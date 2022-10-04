Trump’s $475m Lawsuit worries CNN’s new owners

The former president is seeking $475 million in punitive damages, according to the lawsuit.

It would be recalled that in 2020, the network settled a $275 million lawsuit brought by a high school student in Kentucky who was at the center of a viral video controversy and became a lightning rod for critics of the mainstream media.

Trump’s campaign also sued the New York Times in 2019 over an op-ed suggesting a “quid pro quo” with Russian officials.

The latest lawsuit from the former president comes amid big changes at CNN, which was recently sold to media conglomerate Discovery.

CNN’s new president, Chris Licht, has made several changes to the network’s programming and personnel, scrapping its Sunday show focused on media affairs and telling staff at the network he would like to see a renewed commitment to journalism over punditry and speculation.

Licht reportedly told network anchors in a meeting earlier this year that they should rein in the use of the phrase “the big lie” when referring to Trump’s election claims, worrying it was too partisan.