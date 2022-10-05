FG checkmates ASUU with CONUA

There are clear indications that the federal government of Nigeria has invented a solution to the crisis in its education sector.

She has officially registered two new academic unions in the Nigerian Universities as trade unions.

YOUNEWS learnt that the new move was in a bid to weaken the powers of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which had been at loggerheads with the federal government.

The newly registered unions are the Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA), a breakaway faction of ASUU and the Nigeria Association of Medical and Dental Lecturers in Academics (NAMDA).

Speaking to journalists while formally presenting the Certificate of Registration to the two unions in Abuja, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, maintained that the move was in line with the law of the land in the face of the crisis rocking the universities.

Ngige stated that the two associations will exist side by side with ASUU in Nigerian universities in the spirit and tenets of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Core Convention nos. 87 & 98, which are respectively on freedom of association and protection of the right to organise, and the right to organise and collective bargaining; as well as the enthronement.

Ngige said, “The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment in the discharge of her mandate in the management of employment relationships and the administration of trade unions to ensure harmonious industrial relations system in the nation has decided to approve the registration of two more trade unions in the Nigerian university academic sub-sector.

“The university sub-sector is a major development plank of any nation’s socio-economic growth. Knowledge they say is power.

“In the last eight months, the classrooms in the nation’s public universities have been shut and students kept at home by the strike action embarked upon by the ASUU and this ugly situation has persisted despite a series of engagements to resolve the trade dispute by the federal government through the Federal Ministry of Education.

“In line with the provisions of the Trade Disputes Act, CAP TS, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, this strike was apprehended and conciliations were done in this ministry on February 22, 2022, and March 1, 2022.

“However, all efforts at conciliation failed, resulting in the transmission of the trade dispute to the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) for adjudication in line with the statutory trade dispute resolution processes.

“At the NICN, an interlocutory injunction order was obtained asking the Union to get back to work while the substantive suit is being heard; an order ASUU leadership and members refused to obey.

“Interestingly, a lot of university teachers in the public universities had indicated their willingness to get back to work.

Earlier yesterday, President Muhammadu Buhari said corruption in the education sector was undermining the federal government’s investments, adding that the lecturers in ivory towers were complicit in the menace of corruption in the tertiary education sector in the country.

Buhari spoke during the 4th edition of the annual National Summit on Diminishing Corruption in the Public Sector, jointly organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, held at the Banquet hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said, “Incessant strikes, especially by unions in the tertiary education, often imply that government is grossly underfunding education, but I must say that corruption in the education system from basic level to the tertiary level has been undermining our investment in the sector and those who go on prolonged strikes on flimsy reasons are no less complicit.”

The president also listed other activities by the lecturers including the deployment of disguised terminologies to perpetuate corruption in the ivory towers, a development he said, impinged the fight against the menace in the education sector.

“Government and stakeholders in the educational sector are concerned about the manifestation of various forms of corruption in the education sector. I am aware that students in our universities, for example, use different terminologies to describe different forms of corruption they experience on our campuses.

“There is sorting or cash for marks/grades, sex for marks, sex for grade alterations, examination malpractice, and so on.

“Sexual harassment has assumed an alarming proportion. Other forms of corruption include pay-roll padding or ghost workers, lecturers taking up full-time appointments in more than one academic institution, including private institutions, lecturers writing seminar papers, projects and dissertations for students for a fee, and admission racketeering, to mention only the most glaring corrupt practices,” he said.

Continuing, he said, “Corruption in the expenditure of internally generated revenue of tertiary institutions is a matter that has strangely not received the attention of stakeholders in tertiary education, including unions.”

The president further called on stakeholders to demand accountability in the administration of academic institutions and for unions to interrogate their institutions’ bloated personnel and recurrent expenditure.

He also implored the unions to work with the government to put faces and identity.