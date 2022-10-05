Knocks on CONUA as ASUU imitation

President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, has said the newly registered unions have no members, accusing the government of propaganda to sway Nigerians in order to fall for its gimmicks.

The union leader explained that the government was doing everything because ASUU members had refused to beg when salaries payment stopped.

Osodeke said, “Let them go and look for members, they don’t have any members. What Ngige is doing is that they are just fighting a hopeless battle. We were negotiating, you went to tell lies to the president, it didn’t work, now, you want to register other unions. Do they have any effect?”

On the allegations by President Buhari that ASUU is corrupt, Prof. Osodeke said it was Buhari’s opinion.

He said, “Buhari never said ASUU is corrupt. He only said ASUU is complicit in the system, he didn’t say ASUU is corrupt. He might mean that ASUU refused to fight them, which is not correct.

“It is his opinion, if you listened to Jega’s lecture where he said the government is extremely corrupt. It is his opinion, we won’t respond to him.”

In the same vein, a lecturer at Ahmadu Bello University, Malam Kabiru Danladi, said that CONUA does not exist in any university in the northern region and South East.

According to him, the breakaway faction was formed in 2016 because of the face-off some lecturers had with the immediate past President of ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi.

A Professor at the University of Abuja, Ben Ugwoke said Dr Ngige was simply embarrassing himself and the Buhari government by his frequent flagrant disobedience to the laws of the land.

“His contemplation of conferment of recognition on CONUA, which scope of operation is subsumed in the mandate of ASUU is illegal and portrays the federal government as a lawless cabal,” he said. Prof. Ugwoke said Ngige was legally barred from taking any untoward action against ASUU right now until the matter he took to the National Industrial Court against the union was fully resolved.

“Government split the NLC into two thinking it will whittle the powers of the labour movement. Fast forward to 2022, has the government achieved its objective?” he asked