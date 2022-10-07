2023: Tinubu opens up on his trips abroad

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has spoken after returning to Nigeria from the United Kingdom.

The former Governor of Lagos returned to the country after spending 12 days in London, on Thursday night.

Tinubu’s long absence led to rumours about his whereabouts and his health status.

However, speaking in Abuja after his return, he assured Nigerians that their hope which was almost lost, is now back.

Tinubu promised that he is “back actively” and urged Nigerians to be patriotic and refrain from speaking evil about the country.

He said: “The trip was very good. I enjoyed my break and I am happy to be back in my fatherland Nigerians should expect a very intelligent ability to think and perform.

“Nigerians should expect that the help they need is here.

“The hope that is almost dithering is back. I am back actively,” he declared.

Tinubu’s whereabouts have been a matter of public concern as party members said they did not know his location.

On October 3, 2022, Tinubu posted a video on social media, explaining that he is strong and healthy while dismissing the rumour that he was dead. He also dismissed claims that he had withdrawn from the presidential race.

In a tweet accompanied by a video showing him working out on a fitness bike, he wrote, “Many have said I have died; others claim I have withdrawn from the presidential campaign. Well… Nope.

“This is the reality: I am strong, I am healthy and I am ready to serve Nigerians from Day One.”

