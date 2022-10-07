ASUU can appeal Industrial Court ruling, within 7 days, if…

The Appellate Court may have to force an apple pie down ASUU’s throat.

The Court says, it must obey the lower court. “Resume first if you want us to hear your appeal “

YOUNEWS reports that the Court of Appeal has granted the Academic Staff Union of Universities permission to appeal the ruling of the National Industrial Court, which ordered the union to call off its strike.

The court, however, granted the application on the condition that the union obeys the ruling of the lower court.

It must thus call off the strike immediately pending the determination of the substantive suit

The court gave ASUU seven days within which to file the appeal.

It will be recalled that the National Industrial Court on September 21, 2022 ordered ASUU to call off the strike.

The court granted the motion on notice filed by the Federal Government, urging the lecturers to return to classrooms.

Ruling on the interlocutory injunction, the trial judge, Justice Polycarp Hamman, restrained ASUU from continuing with the industrial action pending the determination of the suit filed against ASUU by the Federal Government.

YOUNEWS learnt that the union headed to the appellate court to appeal the ruling earlier on .