MC Oluomo Introduces Bar Code In Lagos Garages

The chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has announced the introduction and use of bar codes in order to curb kidnapping in Lagos garages and insecurity in general in the state.

Akinsanya made this known early Friday via his Instagram account.

Speaking about how the bar code works, a member of the committee, Olayiwola Lemboye, said commuters after downloading the app would be able to scan the bar code on buses to confirm its safety before boarding.

“Once you scan the bar code on any bus, it will bring out certain information about the park or garage for commuters to determine if the bus is safe for boarding or not.

“For those who usually forget their ‘loads’ in the bus, the code will help passengers recollect the vehicle’s number plate and trace it to the park or garage such the vehicle operates from,” Lemboye said.